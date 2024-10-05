Photos: A visual look at Trump’s return to Pennsylvania for a rally at site of assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of supporters returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to rally around Donald Trump at the same site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July. Trump’s campaign predicted that tens of thousands would attend the event, billed as a “tribute to the American spirit,” and hundreds were lining up as the sun rose. Speakers who took the stage ahead of the GOP nominee — who has characterized his return as fulfillment of “an obligation” to Butler — recalled the details of the July 13 shooting.

