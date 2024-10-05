Ohio court refers case brought by citizens’ group against Trump, Vance to prosecutors

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio court has referred to county prosecutors a criminal case brought by a citizens’ group against the Republican presidential and vice presidential candidates over their comments about Haitian immigrants. Springfield officials said in a statement Saturday that the Clark County municipal court found no probable cause to issue warrants or summons on misdemeanor charges against former president Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance. The Springfield News-Sun reports that the judicial panel addressing the charges brought by the Haitian Bridge Alliance that particular consideration should be given to “the strong constitutional protections afforded to speech, and political speech in particular.”

