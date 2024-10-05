Mexican immigrant families plagued by grief, questions after plant workers swept away by Helene

ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) — Hurricane Helene left a devastating mark on the small Latino community that makes up a disproportionate number of workers at a plastics factory in Erwin, Tennessee. Six of its workers were swept away, four of them Mexican Americans. Loved ones and supporters have been gathering for vigils in front of churches, a high school and a grocery store to honor those lost. They question why Impact Plastics workers weren’t told to leave the job sooner. Company President Gerald O’Connor says no employees were forced to keep working. He says they were evacuated at least 45 minutes before the massive force of the flood hit the industrial park.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.