Hungarians protest state media ‘propaganda factory’ and demand unbiased press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered outside the headquarters of Hungary’s public media corporation to demonstrate against what they say is an entrenched, taxpayer-funded propaganda network operated by the nationalist government. The Saturday protest was organized by Hungary’s most prominent opposition figure, Péter Magyar, and his upstart TISZA party. It has emerged as the most serious political challenge for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán since he took power nearly 15 years ago. Magyar has been outspoken about what he sees as the damage Orbán’s “propaganda factory” has done to Hungary’s democracy.

