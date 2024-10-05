Floods inundate Thailand’s northern tourist city of Chiang Mai
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Chiang Mai, Thailand’s northern city popular with tourists, has been inundated by widespread flooding as its main river overflowed its banks following heavy seasonal rainfall. Authorities on Saturday ordered some evacuations and are working to pump water out of residential areas and clear obstructions from waterways and drains. Dozens of shelters were set up across the city to accommodate residents whose home were flooded. Thai media reported that efforts to evacuate elephants and other animals from several sanctuaries and parks on the outskirts of the city are continuing.