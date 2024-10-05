Biden pledged to campaign hard for Harris. So far, he’s been mostly a no-show

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden ended his 2024 campaign in July and endorsed Kamala Harris, he pledged to be out campaigning for her to succeed him. But since then, Biden has attended just one campaign event for her. And sometimes his official events have taken the spotlight from Harris. It’s not uncommon for a lame-duck president to struggle with finding the right balance between fulfilling the job and carving out a role in a would-be successor’s campaign. But Biden’s situation is unusual because he was running for a second term until his departure from the race left Harris with a condensed time frame to mount her own campaign.

