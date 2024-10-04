US and Britain launch airstrikes by fighter jets and ships on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the U.S. and British militaries struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen, going after weapons systems, bases and other equipment belonging to the Iranian-backed rebels. The official says aircraft and ships struck Houthi strongholds at about five locations on Friday. The strikes come days after the group apparently shot down a U.S. drone. The Houthis last week claimed responsibility for launching missiles and drones at U.S. ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. All of those strikes were intercepted by U.S. Navy destroyers.

