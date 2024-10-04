UNC relocates intrasquad scrimmage from Cherokee after Hurricane Helene’s impact to region

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has relocated its planned intrasquad scrimmage in western North Carolina due to damage from Hurricane Helene in that region and will instead hold it at home. The school had scheduled its Blue-White scrimmage for Oct. 13 at the Harrah’s Resort in Cherokee, located in the western-most county in the state. The team was then set to travel to Memphis to play an exhibition game two days later as part of a doubleheader benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The scrimmage will now take place Oct. 12 at the campus Smith Center.

