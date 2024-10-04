Two London police officers reinstated over stop and search of Black athletes

LONDON (AP) — Two former Metropolitan Police officers in London have been handed their jobs back and will receive back pay after winning an appeal against a ruling that they lied over the stop and search of two Black athletes. The Police Appeals Tribunal found Friday that the original decision by a disciplinary panel a year ago that the officers, Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks, lied about smelling cannabis during the incident was “irrational” and “inconsistent.” British sprinter Bianca Williams and her Portuguese partner Ricardo Dos Santos told the police watchdog that they were racially profiled by a group of police officers on July 4, 2020.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.