This week’s gang attack on a Haitian town killed more than 50 people, activist says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A human rights activisit says the tally of victims killed in a brutal attack on a small town in central Haiti by heavily armed gang members has risen to more than 50. Bertide Harace, spokeswoman for the Commission for Dialogue, Reconciliation and Awareness to Save the Artibonite, told Magik 9 radio station on Friday that bodies lay strewn on the streets of Port-Sondé following Thursday’s attack. Among the victims is a young mother, her newborn baby and a midwife. The attack is blamed on the Gran Grif gang, which operates in the central Artibonite region and is considered one of Haiti’s cruelest gangs.

