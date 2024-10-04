Supreme Court leaves in place EPA rule aimed at reducing emissions of planet-warming gas methane

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has left in place an environmental regulation aimed at reducing the oil and gas industry’s emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane. It’s a key contributor to climate change. Republican-led states asked the high court to pause the Biden administration rule, saying in an emergency appeal the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority with unachievable standards. The EPA, on the other hand, said the regulation is squarely within its legal responsibilities. The oil and gas industry is the largest emitter of methane, which is responsible for one-third of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

