Bibles that Oklahoma wants for schools match version backed by Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top education official is seeking to purchase 55,000 Bibles that match one endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The request is part of Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ ongoing efforts to require Bibles in every classroom. Walters is seeking to spend $3 million in state funds for Bibles that include U.S. historical materials. The nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch first reported Thursday that the requirements match the “God Bless the USA Bible” that Trump urged his supporters to begin buying earlier this year. A Walters spokesman said the proposal was open to any vendor.

