Man deemed violent predator caught after removing GPS monitor, escaping and prompting 3-day search

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials are investigating how a man convicted of assaulting a woman was able to cut off his GPS monitor and escape from a restrictive housing complex in Washington state. The escape prompted a multistate search. The Seattle Times reports that 33-year-old Damion Blevins was arrested outside a Portland, Oregon convenience store after a three-day search. Blevins will be extradited back to Washington. No attorney is listed for Blevins in court or jail records. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Portland on Monday. The newspaper says Blevins was convicted in 2017 of second-degree assault on a woman and was deemed a “sexually violent predator.”

