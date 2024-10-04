Businessman convicted of cheating ex-NBA star Dwight Howard out of millions in scam to buy WNBA team

NEW YORK (AP) — A Georgia businessman has been convicted of cheating former NBA stars Dwight Howard and Chandler Parsons of $8 million after a trial in Manhattan federal court. The jury returned its verdict on Friday against Calvin Darden Jr. The conviction has led a prosecutor to call for the immediate jailing of Darden on the grounds that it was the third time that he had been convicted of a fraud involving millions of dollars. Judge Vernon S. Broderick said Darden can remain free on bail after his lawyer insisted he is no longer in danger of committing more frauds and he is needed by his family.

