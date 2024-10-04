Family plans to honor hurricane victim using logs from fallen tree that killed him
Associated Press
Charles Dean loved living in his South Carolina neighborhood, with its manicured lawns and towering trees. It reminded him of his childhood growing up in a family that has run a lumber business since the early 1900s. It was one of those giant trees that ended up killing him when Hurricane Helene whipped through Greenville last week and uprooted a red oak that crashed into his apartment. But rather than discarding the tree, the his relatives plan to use some of its wood to craft a beautiful bench honoring his memory.