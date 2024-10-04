A Texas execution is renewing calls for clemency. It’s rarely granted

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas rarely grants clemency for death row inmates, but that’s not stopping a group of bipartisan lawmakers from showing their support for a man scheduled to be executed in October. Six state representatives visited Robert Roberson on Friday to urge the Texas Board of Pardon Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott to spare his life. If Abbott grants clemency, it would be the first time in six years and the fourth time ever in the state of Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. Abbott has commuted a death sentence only once in nearly a decade as governor.

