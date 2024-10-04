A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence

PARIS (AP) — A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her has decided to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes. Friday’s decision by Judge Roger Arata to allow journalists and members of the public attending the trial to see the recordings marks a stunning reversal in the case that has shaken France. Journalists following the case and lawyers of Gisèle Pelicot — who was allegedly raped over the course of a decade — argued that the videos were crucial to the full understanding of the extraordinary trial.

