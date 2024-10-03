Indiana man sentenced for neglect after rat attack on his infant son

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man convicted of child neglect for a rat attack that left his 6-month-old son with disfiguring injuries has been sentenced to the maximum 16 years in prison. A judge sentenced 32-year-old David Schonabaum on Wednesday after a jury convicted the Evansville man in September on charges of neglecting a dependent. The Evansville Courier & Press reports police arrested Schonabaum and his wife in September 2023 after Schonabaum called 911 to report that his 6-month-old son had been severely injured by rats inside their home. The infant suffered more than 50 rat bites and required hospital treatment for hand wounds.

