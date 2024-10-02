Arizona @ Work hosts their annual job fair

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona @ Work’s annual job fair took place today but this year they needed a bigger venue.

For the first time ever the job fair took place at Arizona Western College because of the high number of people looking for work.

And that's no surprise, as Yuma's unemployment rate in August hit 16.3%.

That's higher than any other part of the state, and higher than the national average.

“Connecting our employers with job seekers that are interested in looking for positions to apply for," said Nidia Herrera, Arizona @ Work's executive director.

The job fair has been going on for over a decade.

The fair helps locals network with businesses and colleges.

Last year, there was about 1100 people who attended, but this year they reached over 1000 in the first 30 minutes.

“It gives you like experience and it gives you knowledge of what’s out there for you, pushes you out of your comfort zone, and helps you network," said one job seeker Miroslaba Moreno.

The fair is also an opportunity for young high school kids to see what career paths they may want to follow.

The local STEDY program brought many local students out to the event for some exposure.

“I think it just provides a way for me to get out there a little bit more early and it gives me more resources... there’s a lot of networking that’s going to be going on and I think it’s a good way to get ourselves out there," said Markel Hernandez, a STEDY program student.

D&H Electric, a local business, shares how it benefits from the event.

“It helps us to let the community know that we are a locally owned company that is looking to assist the community to really develop additional workforce," said Mike Powers, a manager at the local business.

The next job fair will be held next October.