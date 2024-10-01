FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Excessive and record heat remains in the forecast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure is dominating the region which will continue to promote dry and unseasonably hot conditions all week.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day will remain in place through Friday night due to the unseasonable heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for both Yuma and Imperial counties for major to even extreme heat risks.

Remember to practice heat safety as these types of temperatures are very dangerous and we must prevent heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures will continue to be very hot and dangerous for daytime outdoor activities for the next several days.

Also, record heat will persist through the end of the week and even into early next week.

We will have temperatures cooling down to the low 100s starting next Wednesday, but even then, that is still warmer than normal for early October.