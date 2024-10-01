Skip to Content
News

Bomb squad called after man found dead in Yuma home

MGN
By
Published 5:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found dead in his home after officers were called for a wellness check, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers were called about a man who had not been seen for two weeks. Officers checked the home on the morning of October 1 in the area of E 37th Street.

Once there, an unmoving body could be seen through a window.

Officers were told the home may have explosive materials, so the Yuma County Regional Bomb Squad was called.

No explosive materials were found and no foul play is suspected, according to YPD.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content