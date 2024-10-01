Bomb squad called after man found dead in Yuma home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found dead in his home after officers were called for a wellness check, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers were called about a man who had not been seen for two weeks. Officers checked the home on the morning of October 1 in the area of E 37th Street.

Once there, an unmoving body could be seen through a window.

Officers were told the home may have explosive materials, so the Yuma County Regional Bomb Squad was called.

No explosive materials were found and no foul play is suspected, according to YPD.