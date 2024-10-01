A likely Russian artillery strike kills at least 7 at a Ukrainian market, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An apparent Russian artillery strike has hit a market in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson, killing at least seven people and wounding three others. Authorities say the strike happened Tuesday as shoppers made their way between stalls at the city center market. The regional governor published a video showing the blurred corpses of people in civilian clothes lying near a stall with tomatoes and other vegetables. Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office said the strike was “most likely” carried out by Russian artillery and hit close to a public transport stop. The city has not recently been a hotspot in the war, now deep into its third year,

