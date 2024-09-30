Kawhi Leonard plans to be in the Clippers’ opening night lineup if balky right knee cooperates

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is planning to be in the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup for opening night unless his balky right knee prevents him from inaugurating the team’s new arena.

The health of their superstar once again looms large after Leonard was limited to two postseason games last season because of inflammation in a knee that has been surgically repaired twice. Leonard’s absence proved costly when the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs in six games by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

The Clippers open the regular season on Oct. 23 against the Phoenix Suns.

“Right now it’s a positive thing to think I will play, but we’re taking it day by day,” Leonard said Monday at the team’s media day inside the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood. “I never plan to miss games, but it’s just about my body. I’m a human being and we’re playing basketball.”

Leonard indicated he could be dealing with knee inflammation for the rest of his career.

“It can get that way,” the 33-year-old six-time All-Star said. “There’s some stuff we can do or try to do to make me last. We’ll see what happens.”

Leonard didn’t play for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics, getting replaced on the team in mid-July. USA Basketball concluded that it was in his best interest to focus on preparing for the upcoming NBA season, although the Clippers later said they had no problem with him playing in Paris. Leonard had been practicing with the U.S. team in Las Vegas when he was replaced by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. The U.S. went on to win the gold medal.

Leonard played 68 games during the regular season, his most as a Clipper, before missing the final eight because of his knee. He signed a three-year extension worth $52 million in January. But his health has restricted his postseason availability for four straight years.

“Everything has been going great for the past month, but being very cautious for reasons in the past,” he said. “Haven’t been able to finish some playoff runs so making sure I stay healthy for those important moments.”

Leonard said he considered last season a success from a health perspective.

“We didn’t reach our goal but in the grand scheme of things, and how my body’s been doing, it was a good year,” he said. “Let’s see if I can keep it going from here.”

The Clippers flew to Hawaii later Monday for the start of training camp, which culminates Saturday with an exhibition game against the Golden State Warriors in Honolulu.

