Japan’s likely next leader says he will call an election for Oct. 27 once he takes office

TOKYO (AP) — Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan’s governing party, says he plans to call a parliamentary election on Oct. 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister on Tuesday. Ishiba was elected party leader to succeed outgoing leader Fumio Kishida in a party vote Friday. Ishiba is assured to be elected as next prime minister because the Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition controls parliament.

