A concert and 30 new homes mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday and long legacy of giving

A benefit concert and the construction of 30 new homes are among the many celebrations marking President Jimmy Carter’s unprecedented 100th birthday on Oct. 1. Both build on Carter’s lifelong philanthropic commitments. The concert at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre earlier in September raised money to support the international programs of The Carter Center. And the new homes in St. Paul, Minnesota, are among thousands that have been built as part of Carter and his late wife, Rosalynn’s, decades-long relationship with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. Carter’s legacy of giving back also includes working to eradicate Guinea worm, a painful but neglected disease.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.