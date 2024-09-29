Global Citizen CEO taps into Generation Z’s sense of urgency

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of activism organization Global Citizen says the sense of urgency that younger generations bring to solving international challenges needs to be nurtured in the rest of the world. Global Citizen “So many of the world’s most prolific movements were started by people when they were young,” said Evans, adding Martin Luther King Jr. was only 34 when he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. “Can you imagine that? [Nelson] Mandela was 26 when he co-founded the ANC Youth League. Malala [Yousafzai] was 11 when she gave her first protest speech. And my hero [William] Wilberforce was 21 when he entered into politics. So we have to get our skates on.”

