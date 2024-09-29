Cardinals rebuild goes backward in a humbling 42-14 loss to the Commanders

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray only had a few moments to look downfield early in the third quarter before he was mauled by Washington’s Bobby Wagner and Daron Payne, taking another sack during a miserable day for the Arizona Cardinals.

One ineffective play later, the quarterback trudged off the field as boos rained down from the home crowd.

Arizona’s rebuild took a step backward in a demoralizing 42-14 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. The Cardinals (1-3) jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but were outplayed in virtually every facet for the next 3 1/2 quarters.

“Something’s got to change,” Murray said. “We weren’t good enough today. They exploited our weaknesses, we didn’t play complimentary football. Every phase of the game, we’ve got to be better. That wasn’t the type of football we want to play.”

Murray connected with rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 2-yard touchdown on the opening drive, but Washington responded with two straight touchdowns and Arizona wasn’t able to answer before it was too late.

One reason the Cardinals’ offense stalled was that Harrison basically disappeared for the second and third quarters. He finished with five catches for 45 yards.

“We’ve got to get our best players the ball,” Murray said. “When we’re doing good, you feel that.”

Murray completed 16 of 22 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. James Conner had a 6-yard touchdown run to cut the Commanders’ lead to 27-14 late in the third quarter, which briefly made things competitive, but the Commanders responded with another touchdown drive, capped by a 10-yard throw from rookie Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin.

Arizona’s defense had few answers to stop Daniels, the rookie who has dazzled the NFL through four games. He completed 26 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, and also ran 9 yards for a touchdown.

The Commanders ran for 216 yards, controlling the line of scrimmage from the outset.

“We haven’t done a good enough job stopping the run,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “We’re playing behind the 8-ball on defense all day and it’s a hard way to go. Give those guys credit, that’s a good offense. They’re well coached and made a bunch of plays.”

Gannon is in the second season leading the Cardinals’ rebuild and this was one of the first true stinkers of his tenure. Even after losing games to the Bills and Lions over the first three weeks, players and coaches were generally excited about how they competed against two of the NFL’s better teams.

There weren’t very many silver linings to take from Sunday.

“That was the first time we’ve been beat like that,” Gannon said. “If you keep doing the same thing, you’re asking for the same result. We’re very process driven and I trust our process, but everyone’s going to have to take a good, hard look, point the thumb at themselves, starting with me, and we’ve got to make some adjustments.”

The Cardinals have a 4-8 record since Murray — a two-time Pro Bowl selection — returned from a knee injury in the middle of last season.

“It’s one game, the season’s not over,” Murray said. “We’ve just got to look in the mirror and get better. That’s what it comes down to because nobody’s panicking. We just got beat.”

