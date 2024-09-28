Jury awards $300 million to women who alleged sex abuse by doctor at a Virginia children’s hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of three women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at a Virginia children’s hospital, awarding them a total of $300 million in damages. WTVR-TV reports that the jury in Richmond awarded each woman $60 million in compensatory damages and $40 million in punitive damages on Friday. A total of 46 former patients sued the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent, which treats vulnerable children. They also sued Dr. Daniel Davidow, the hospital’s longtime medical director. In this first trial, three former patients alleged that Davidow inappropriately touched them during femoral pulse exams. Davidow denied the allegations.

