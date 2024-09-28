In Alabama, Trump goes from the dark rhetoric of his campaign to adulation of college football fans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Donald Trump attended the highly anticipated Alabama-Georgia college football matchup. Fans in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, gave him a rousing welcome. His visit Saturday evening came hours after he railed against immigrants in a small Wisconsin town. His supporters, especially white cultural conservatives, hear in that rhetoric an optimistic patriotism. A number of Alabama fans sported stickers and buttons that read: “They’re eating the Dawgs!” That was a joke on Trump’s false claim about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio.

