Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce move through the open Atlantic far from land

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical cyclones are continuing to move over open water in the Atlantic, but forecasters say neither poses a threat to land. Hurricane Isaac is a Category 2 storm far from land in the North Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says Isaac had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph on Saturday. It was about 645 miles west-northwest of the Azores archipelago, west of mainland Portugal. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Joyce was about 1,080 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, which are on the eastern ring of the Caribbean. Its maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph. Both storms are forecast to weaken in the coming days.

