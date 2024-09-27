Vance exuded calm during a tense debate stage moment. Can he keep it up when he faces Walz?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has a reputation for being informed, articulate and all but unflappable. Those qualities contributed to former President Donald Trump picking Vance as a running mate, and they will no doubt be on display when the Yale-educated U.S. senator from Ohio meets Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on the debate stage Tuesday. Vance’s 2022 Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, says, “He’s a smart guy.” He’ll bring a style honed through verbal jousting with a gauntlet of television journalists, but not one that looks like Trump’s.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.