Indicted New York City mayor adopts familiar defense: He was targeted for his politics

For months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams refused to criticize the federal authorities investigating his administration. Not anymore. The day his indictment on corruption charges became public, Adams defiantly suggested without providing evidence that prosecutors had gone after him because he had criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. The rhetoric was similar to that of other politicians who have found themselves facing various accusations. Adams has yet to provide evidence backing the suggestion that he was being persecuted for being a thorn in Biden’s side. The U.S. attorney who brought the case said it had nothing to do with politics.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.