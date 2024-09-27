Europeans, Arab and Muslim nations launch a new initiative for an independent Palestinian state
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new initiative is underway by European, Arab and Islamic nations to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions and prepare for a future after the war in Gaza and escalating conflict in Lebanon. Norway Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in an AP interview Friday that there is a growing consensus in the international community that there should be a Palestinian state. Eide said a lot of issues need to be addressed, including the security interests of Israel and the Palestinians, recognition and normalization of relations after decades of conflict and the demobilization of Hamas as a military group.