A TV reporter was doing a live hurricane report when he rescued a woman from a submerged car

A weather TV reporter outside Atlanta interrupted his live report about Hurricane Helene Friday to rescue a woman from a vehicle stranded by rising floodwaters. During the live shot, Fox reporter Bob Van Dillen says he called 911. She can be heard screaming as he tries to assure her that help was on the way. He tells the camera that he’ll be back because he’s going to try to help her himself. He tells Fox News in an interview later that he dropped everything, took his wallet out of his pants and waded through the water to the woman.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.