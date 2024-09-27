A man trying to cremate his dog sparked a wildfire in Colorado, authorities say

NUCLA, Colo. (AP) — Wildfire investigators looking for the cause of blaze in western Colorado last month discovered the partially burned remains of a dog — leading to the conclusion that a man’s attempted cremation of his pet sparked a fire that destroyed one home. Law enforcement arrested the man earlier this month and he is now charged with arson and trespassing, according to court documents. Authorities say the cremation ceremony started the fire on Aug. 1 that caused about $200,000 in damages. An arrest affidavit shows that his dog, named Rocket, had been in a fight with another dog and was euthanized under court order.

