Top climate negotiators urge tougher targets, but outsiders say they aren’t cutting back themselves

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the United Nations, the troika of the current and next two presidents of U.N. climate conferences are telling other leaders to make their required climate-fighting targets much more ambitious. Thursday saw leaders say new national plans should be aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, cover their entire economies and include all heat-trapping gases. But outside groups and endangered nations say the trio of leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Brazil should look in the mirror and stop pumping out fossil fuels.

