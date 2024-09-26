Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli airstrike kills 23 Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Lebanon’s state-run news agency says 23 Syrian refugees have been killed in Lebanon by an Israeli airstrike. On Thursday, National News Agency quoted the village’s mayor as saying that the bodies of 23 Syrian citizens were pulled out from under the rubble. Four other Syrians and four Lebanese were also wounded in the airstrike late Wednesday. The United States, France and other allies jointly called for an “immediate” 21-day cease-fire as fears grow that the violence could become an all-out war. More than 630 people in Lebanon have been killed since Monday, more than 2,000 wounded, and thousands in southern Lebanon seeking refuge. Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire across the border since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

