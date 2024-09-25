US suicides held steady in 2023 — at a very high level

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. suicides last year remained at about the highest level in the nation’s history. Preliminary data shows that a little over 49,300 suicide deaths were reported in 2023. That number that could grow at least somewhat as some death investigations are wrapped up and reported. Just under 49,500 were reported in 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released more information about recent suicide trends. It’s the nation’s 11th leading cause of death overall. But it’s the second leading cause of death for people ages 10–14 and 20–34. The highest suicide rate for any group — by far — was in men ages 75 and older.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.