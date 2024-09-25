UNLV’s starting QB says he will no longer play over ‘representations’ that ‘were not upheld’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka, a transfer who has led the Rebels to a 3-0 start, announced on social media Tuesday night he will not play in any more games this season, alluding to an unkept agreement struck during his recruitment to the school.

NCAA redshirt rules allow players to retain a year of eligibility if they play four or fewer games in a season. Sluka, who played four seasons (2020-23) at Holy Cross before transferring to UNLV this past offseason, still has one more year of eligibility that he could use at another school next season.

NCAA rules do not allow players to play for two schools within the same season.

Sluka did not detail the reasons behind his decision, but college athletes are now routinely being paid for their name, image and likeness by companies or third-party organizations called collectives, which serve a particular school’s athletes.

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled,” Sluka posted on X. “Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

The senior has completed 21 of 48 passes for 318 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for the Rebels this season. He has also rushed 39 times for 286 yards and a touchdown.

In a 23-20 win over Kansas on Sept. 13, Sluka led the Rebels on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Kylin James scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:51 left. Sluka rushed for 113 yards in the game.

The Rebels also began the season with a victory against Houston, making them 2-0 against Big 12 teams and raising hopes they could contend for a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

UNLV is scheduled to host Fresno State (3-1, 1-0) in its Mountain West opener Saturday.

UNLV went 9-5 last season and played for the Mountain West conference championship, but the quarterback who led that team to the program’s best season in nearly 40 years, Jayden Maiava, transferred to Southern California of the Big Ten.

Sluka was one of the top quarterbacks playing in Division I’s second tier, known as the Football Championship Subdivision. Holy Cross reached the FCS playoffs in 2021 and ’22 with Sluka as the starter.

After a coaching change at Holy Cross — head coach Bob Chesney left to take over at James Madison — Sluka also moved on.

He left as one of the best players in the history of the program. He is first in career pass efficiency (147.4), second in career rushing yards (3,583), second in career rushing touchdowns (38), fifth in career passing yards (5,916) and fifth in career passing touchdowns (59).

He rushed for an NCAA Division I quarterback record 330 yards in a loss to Lafayette in 2023.

___

