Oklahoma prepares for an execution after parole board recommended sparing man’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for his role in the 1992 shooting death of an Oklahoma City convenience store owner during a robbery. Fifty-two-year-old Emmanuel Littlejohn is set to receive a three-drug lethal injection on Thursday despite a clemency recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board. Littlejohn would be the third inmate put to death this year in Oklahoma and the 14th since the state resumed executions in 2021 after a more than six-year hiatus. Littlejohn has acknowledged his role in the robbery, but has denied firing the shot that killed Kenneth Meers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.