Girl Scouts across Southern Arizona spend their day shaddowing local leaders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma Girl Scout got the opportunity to spend the day with a local female leader and learn the impact women have in our workforce.

We spoke with the two and share more about this valuable first-hand experience.

As part of a "Girl Scout Takeover", 19 Girl Scouts across Southern Arizona shadowed workers at local fire departments, town halls, and medical centers.

Erin Little, an Ambassador of Troop 8054 spent her day with Ashley Jones, the Director at the Yuma Main Library.

"I was able to follow a female leader around and learn how strong a woman can be in a leadership position and how much fun it could be at the same time," says Little.

She attended conference meetings, learned how to budget, and got a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.

She shares a big takeaway from her experience.

Little shared "What it's like to be a female leader and see it in person. You can read about it as much as you want but unless you see it being done you won't exactly know,".

Director Ashley Jones shares what this opportunity means to her.

"To show girls that women in leadership positions are strong and knowledgeable, and we have a lot to give to the world," says Jones.

The goal of these takeovers is to tear down the barriers and preconceptions that continue to hold girls back.

Jones gives her advice to all the girls out there.

"Chase your dreams, and chase that knowledge. Knowledge is power, and knowledge really gets you far in life. Be kind and gentle to people and it will get you a really long way," says Jones.

Little says joining the Girl Scouts is one of the best decisions she's made.

"It's a lot of fun. You get to go a lot of places and you get to face your fears, even if it's scary, just go for it. It's crazy but it's fun," adds Little.

These takeovers began in recognition of International Day of the Girl, which is on October 11th.