California governor vetoes bill to help Black families reclaim land seized by the government
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor vetoes bill to help Black families reclaim land seized by the government.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor vetoes bill to help Black families reclaim land seized by the government.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.