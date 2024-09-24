Young people in island nations face an existential question: Should they stay or should they go?
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For young people in some small island nations, a big decision always looms in the back of their minds. As climate change eats away at their home nations should they leave for higher ground or should they stay and tough it out, keeping their culture, heritage and home alive. The issues of sovereignty, culture, migration are key as the United Nations Wednesday holds a special summit on sea level rise. One 25-year-old who will speak for Tuvalu discusses the hard choices and talks she’s had as her nation faces an existential threat.