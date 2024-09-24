What to know as Tropical Storm Helene takes aim at Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Another storm system is taking aim at Florida. Tropical Storm Helene, soon to be a hurricane, is sweeping up from the Caribbean Sea into extremely warm waters that are fuel for tropical cyclones. Helene was located near Cancun, Mexico, with sustained winds of 45 mph as of Tuesday afternoon. It is forecast to grow stronger and likely head into the Gulf of Mexico towards Florida. The National Hurricane Center says it could grow to a Category 3 system. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency Monday afternoon for 41 of Florida’s 67 counties along and near Florida’s Gulf Coast.

