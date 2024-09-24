Trump wants to lure foreign companies by offering them access to federal land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump’s new idea to lure foreign companies to the U.S. is to offer them access to federal land. In a visit to Georgia on Tuesday, the former president and GOP presidential nominee is set to unveil what is billed as “a pitch to foreign companies” to revive manufacturing. Up until now, Trump has mostly framed his economic approach with measures to punish companies that take their businesses offshore. It is unclear whether foreign companies would be attracted by some of these incentives he says he will adopt if elected to the White House. The former president also had a spotty record in the White House of attracting foreign investment.

