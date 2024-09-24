The last of 8 escaped bulls from a Massachusetts rodeo is caught on highway

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A lone bull on the lam that was one of eight that escaped from a rodeo in a Massachusetts mall parking lot has been caught. The bull was lassoed and led into a trailer on U.S. Highway 1 in North Attleboro on Monday night. That’s not far from where the eight bulls broke through their pens and charged through a crowded parking lot on Sunday. Seven were corralled that afternoon. WBZ News reports a missing pet-tracking business with a drone helped find the last bull. Police cruisers followed the bull as it trotted by several businesses and through the woods before it was caught.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.