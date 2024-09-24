Maryland sues the owner and manager of the ship that caused the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — The state of Maryland has added to the legal troubles facing the owner and operator of the container ship Dali, which caused the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the massive vessel experienced an ill-timed electrical blackout and other failures. Officials announced a new lawsuit Tuesday that echoes several other recent filings alleging the ship’s Singapore-based owner and manager, Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group, knowingly sent an unseaworthy ship into U.S. waters. The lawsuit seeks damages associated with cleanup costs and rebuilding the bridge, among other expenses. A spokesperson for the companies said last week that they look forward to their day in court and to seeting the record straight.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.