Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ is one from the heart

TORONTO (AP) — You have by now probably heard a few things about “Megalopolis.” Maybe you know that Coppola financed the $120 million budget himself, using his lucrative wine empire to realize a long-held vision of Roman epic set in a modern New York. You might be familiar with the film’s clamorous reception from critics, some of whom have seen a grand folly, others a wild ambition to admire. “Megalopolis,” a movie Coppola first began mulling in the aftermath of “Apocalypse Now,” has been a subject of intrigue, anticipation, gossip and sheer disbelief for years. What you might not have heard about “Megalopolis,” though, is that it’s an extraordinarily sincere message from a master filmmaker nearing the end of his life.

