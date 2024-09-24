Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT: Tracking above-normal warmth with more heat in the days ahead

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 4:39 PM
Published 3:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong and unseasonable ridge of high pressure will continue to build resulting in well above-normal levels for the next several days.

Excessive heat is expected to make a return later this week here in the Desert Southwest.

Even though afternoons are pretty warm our evenings and mornings will still be cool and comfortable.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for both Yuma and Imperial Counties where highs will be closer to dangerous levels and likely to hit at or over the 110 degrees mark Friday-Saturday.

For the next several days we will have dry and sunny conditions with highs hotter than normal for this time of year.

Right now, we are under a Weather Authority FIRST ALERT to prepare for the hotter days ahead. An Excessive Heat Warning and a First Alert ACTION DAY are issued and will go into effect Friday-Saturday for the Desert Southwest, as we will need to take action for the more dangerous heat conditions.

I am also tracking potential record-high temperatures, especially on Friday-Saturday.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

