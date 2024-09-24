Skip to Content
News

Candidate running for Arizona Congressional District 7

NBC
By
Published 4:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva is running to keep his seat, but there is a new challenger on the horizon.

Republican Small Business owner Daniel Butierez is fighting to take Grijalva’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona's seventh Congressional District.

Butierez says his unique background makes him the most qualified candidate for the position.

“I am one of Arizona’s wrongfully convicted…I became homeless for about two and a half years,” said Republican Arizona District 7 Candidate Daniel Butierez.

Adding what change he would bring if elected.

“There are 900 homeless camps right now, our education is 44th in the nation,” said Republican Arizona District 7 Candidate Daniel Butierez.

Grijalva has been a member of congress since 2003.

We reached out to him for an interview but we did not hear back.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content