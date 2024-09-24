Candidate running for Arizona Congressional District 7

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva is running to keep his seat, but there is a new challenger on the horizon.

Republican Small Business owner Daniel Butierez is fighting to take Grijalva’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona's seventh Congressional District.

Butierez says his unique background makes him the most qualified candidate for the position.

“I am one of Arizona’s wrongfully convicted…I became homeless for about two and a half years,” said Republican Arizona District 7 Candidate Daniel Butierez.

Adding what change he would bring if elected.

“There are 900 homeless camps right now, our education is 44th in the nation,” said Republican Arizona District 7 Candidate Daniel Butierez.

Grijalva has been a member of congress since 2003.

We reached out to him for an interview but we did not hear back.